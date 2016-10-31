Early voting provides discounts in this South Florida city

Thousands of people have taken part in early voting across South Florida, and Miami Gardens is rewarding those voters with discounts at eight city businesses.
The promotion is running through the end of early voting, Nov. 6. All customers have to do is walk into the stores and show their “I Voted” sticker.
The participating restaurants and their discounts include:
▪ Lovely’s Healthy Lifestyle Cuisine, 1806 NW 183rd St.: Ten percent off your bill.
▪ Bamboo Shack, 18450 NW Second Ave.: Free fountain drink with any purchase.
▪ Wing Stop (two locations), 21317 NW Second Ave. and 16650 NW 27th Ave.: Free regular fry with any purchase.
▪ Top Cuttaz, 19874 NW 27th Ave.: Ten percent off price of a haircut.
▪ Lorna’s, 2732 NW 183rd St.: Free lemonade with any purchase.
▪ Newman’s Barber Shop, 2720 NW 167th St.: Price of a haircut is $5 off.
▪ Arline’s, 2770 NW 167th St.: Free drink with any purchase.
North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., and the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., are the city’s two early voting sites. Early voting runs daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lance Dixon
