Car hits church during Sunday service

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
Miami Gardens Police Chief Antonio Brooklen sprung into action and took down a fraud suspect who tried to escape custody during questioning at BrandsMart USA on June 16, 2016.
Surveillance video shows the April 2016 killing of 17-year-old Roderick Sweeting, gunned down in Miami Gardens in an alleged gang ambush. His brother was also shot at by the three attackers, police said.
Two Miami-Dade police officers opened fire on an SUV during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning in Miami Gardens. Miami-Dade detective, Marjorie Eloi, holds a press conference in Miami Gardens near the crime scene on Monday, May 30, 2016.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman discusses the Chevron gas station surveillance video footage showing a trooper firing at a driver who was trying to get away in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, May 25, 2016.
Kids and families attended the annual Miami Gardens Easter egg drop at Rolling Oaks Park where they were treated to a helicopter egg drop, face painting and visits with the Easter bunny.
Lavall Hall's family, their lawyers, a representative from the NAACP and a representative from the dream defenders spoke Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, about their continued fight for justice for the man who was shot and killed by a Miami Gardens police officer.
Shane Harper made his NHL debut at the age of 27 for the Florida Panthers last week. On Saturday, he scored his first -and second- NHL goals as the Cats beat Colorado 5-2.
The Heat trimmed its roster down to 15 players on Saturday and kept former D-League shooting guard Rodney McGruder over point guards Beno Udrih and Briante Weber. Spoelstra explained why on Sunday. Oct. 23, 2016. Video by Manny Navarro
With Jussi Jokinen out, the Florida Panthers recalled former University of Minnesota standout Kyle Rau for Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Winslow had 5 points, 4 rebound and 1 assist in 16 minutes of the Heat's 113-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Oct. 21, 2016. Video by Manny Navarro