Teen who was among 4 shot is in critical condition

Four teenagers were wounded in two separate shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade and one of the victims was in critical condition on Sunday.
The first shooting took place around 4 p.m. Saturday in Miami Gardens as one or more men standing outside a car on West Bunche Park Drive near Northwest 24th Avenue fired on three teens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.
When police arrived, they found two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. One of the teens was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, another to Jackson North Medical Center, and the third to Aventura Hospital. The 17-year-old is listed in critical condition.
Then, around 6 p.m. Saturday, another 17-year-old was shot in a separate incident in Miami Gardens. Witnesses said the teen was in front of 2771 NW 173rd Ter. with a group of people when a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by and the passengers fired on the group, according to Miami Gardens police.
The teen was taken to Jackson North Hospital in a private car and was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Police believe both shootings are gang related. The department is urging anyone with information about the crimes to contact the department tip line at 305-471-8477.
