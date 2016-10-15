Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Four wounded in two separate shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to two separate shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday, according to Local 10 News.

The report said that fire rescue workers took three juveniles, wounded in the 2300 block of West Bunche Park Drive, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Petula Burks confirmed that three teenagers were shot and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have opened an investigation, Burks said.

The Local 10 news report said that fire rescue dispatched units to Northwest 169th Street and Ninth Court after another person was wounded in a shooting. The victim also was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story that will continue to update.

