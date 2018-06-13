Miami Beach woman dies after falling from swing at trade show in Chicago

A Miami Beach woman attending a trade show for the commercial design industry in Chicago fell off a swing on display and died, according to news reports.
Friends and family of Jacqueline Albertine, 57, took to social media Wednesday to pay tribute to a woman described as "beautiful," "loved" and "one of the sweetest people you could ever meet."
"She fell and sustained a head injury that in spite of the surgeon's lengthy efforts, she did not recover from," her sister, Helaine Koffler Tregenza, wrote in a Facebook post that also included four pictures of her "baby sister." "Our family is in shock, as are her many friends and colleagues — Jacqui was so loved, by so many."
Albertine died Tuesday after suffering head injuries from the fall inside the West Merchandise Mart Plaza, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The display was part of NeoCon, which began Monday and ended Wednesday. It brings together design professionals from across the country, according to the website.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that Albertine's death was accidental and that she died of blunt force head trauma, NBC 5 Chicago reported.
Albertine, who according to her Facebook page worked for Corporate Design Choice, Inc., previously worked for an upscale home furnishings showroom in Miami, according to the Chicago Tribune.
“She was a very loyal, longtime, dedicated employee,” Monica James, the owner of showroom, told the Tribune. “We’re all kind of in shock and very sad.”
