Watch what happens when Miami Beach makes a cameo in a Trump-Kim summit video

It's the trailer that has everyone talking.
No, not the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper clip for their version of "A Star Is Born."
Rather, the White House-made, Hollywood-style trailer made to promote Tuesday's summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's chairman Kim Jong-un.
The 4-minute, 2-second trailer — complete with itchy orchestral strings on the soundtrack and a portentous narrator intoning, "the past doesn't have to be the future" — would seem to have it all.
But the image that has South Floridians talking is the sweeping shot of Collins Avenue's 4700 block at the 2-minute, 44-second mark. The narrator boasts, "the doors of opportunity are ready to be opened," as viewers see the Blue Diamond and Green Diamond, two towering 315-unit condo high-rises in Miami Beach that are about 90 minutes and 75 miles from Trump’s Palm Beach pad, Mar-a-Lago.
Presumably, this is the developer-turned-president's way to entice Kim about the economic perks development can bring to North Korea if these two world leaders "can find a common future. Their story is well-known but what will be their sequel?"
Aside from the random Miami Beach moment on the international stage, the video that Trump urged North Korean officials to watch before the Singapore summit features images of the two world leaders. There are also scenes of speedboats on gem-colored waters, basketball players, drones delivering packages, Sylvester Stallone in the Oval Office, children in bumper cars, scientific technology such as CAT scans, and missile launches.
And, being an old-fashioned Hollywood-styled propaganda reel rather than a traditional diplomatic offering, there's that 1950s effect of a film melting against a projector to signify the serious military consequences lest this delayed summit prove unsuccessful.
"Two men. Two leaders. One destiny. ... One choice. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?"
The video includes a title card that reads, "Destiny Pictures presents" but the film studio name seems a bit of hyperbole. A Los Angeles production company with the same name has been deluged with calls, a Reuters report said, but that studio's head said his company had nothing to do with the propaganda video.
A spokeswoman for Miami Beach laughed when asked about the towers' appearance.
"We're not saying anything!"
