Many agencies want a piece of the alleged drug dealer arrested in South Beach

After Wednesday's predawn arrest of accused drug dealer Phillip Sanders by Miami Beach police, agencies will have to decide who will get the first legal bite at Sanders.
Miami-Dade has custody of Sanders, 35. He's sitting in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on multiple counts of drug possession with intent to sell and firearm possession by a convicted felon, one count of selling a firearm to an unlicensed person and one count of giving a false name after arrest.
Miami Beach cops say a confidential informant bought marijuana three times from Sanders at his apartment/drug store at 1346 Alton Road and bought a loaded gun from Sanders on one of the shopping stops.
That gun sale brings the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms into play and ATF agents worked with Miami Beach police during the investigation of Sanders. Police say they snagged several rounds of ammunition and a 9mm semi-automatic Ruger from apartments A-6 and B-5 at the Alton Road building Wednesday morning.
As far as drugs, police say they collected 1,313 grams (2.89 pounds) of marijuana, a street value of $4,624 at the $100 per ounce they said Sanders charged. They also collected Texan Nathan Davis in apartment A-6 and charged him with cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Meanwhile, police were arresting Sanders during a traffic stop at Michigan Avenue and Alton Road. Inside Sanders' Crown Royal bag, police said, wasn't the gold Canadian whiskey but $6,054 in cash.
Sanders was cited for driving without a license, a charge he's faced often in Indiana.
In Indiana, online court records say Sanders has a methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking case open in Hendricks County, the county directly west of Indianapolis, as well as a 2017 warrant for failure to return to lawful detention. His numerous laps through the court system resulted in many dismissed charges and a felony possession of cocaine conviction in 2005.
