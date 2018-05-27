Storm forces Air & Sea show to cancel water demonstrations

Though South Florida is expected to be largely spared from the worst of subtropical storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, squally weather and choppy seas have forced some to alter their Memorial Day weekend plans.

In Miami Beach, the storm has forced the second-annual Air & Sea show to cancel its water demonstrations — including the powerboat race, wake board freestyle, stunt kites demonstration and jet ski exhibition — and caused organizers to push back the start of the show to noon Sunday from 10 a.m.

The rest of the show, which will feature fighter jet and military helicopter displays, will go on "as the weather permits," said a spokesman with the Air & Sea show.

Visitors can watch from the beach between 11th and 14th streets. A free concert featuring reggae star Shaggy was canceled Saturday night due to weather.

Miami-Dade County, expected to be spared from the worst of the storm, is forecast to face heavy rain in squalls, brief gusty winds no stronger than 40 mph and hazardous marine conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.







Parts of Miami-Dade were under thunderstorm advisories early Sunday. A brief tornado warning was issued for parts of Dade County until 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The warning included Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest, according to the National Weather Service.







Among other potential impacts the region may see are flooding in vulnerable areas, isolated power outages caused by downed trees, waterspouts possible across all waters and rip currents at the beach.







A flood watch has been in effect for South Florida since 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said. It will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.