Thousands of professionals to blow through town for the Tissue World convention

Tissue World’s Miami International Conference and Exhibition is running at the Miami Beach Convention Center through Friday. This is the ninth Tissue World convention since 1993, and is known as the largest tissue paper exhibition in North America.
Tissue: as in what you blow your nose in. (Hopefully, not at the dinner table.)
“Tissue — it touches our lives every day, but we rarely think about its source,” the group’s press release reads.
So what do people think about at a tissue convention?
According to a video from the last Tissue World convention in New Orleans two years ago, they apparently think of manufacturing, packaging, shipping, marketing and global trade shifts.
And social mixers, happy hours and award galas. Like any other convention.
These conventions, according to Lois Forde Kohler of Procter & Gamble who went to the Vegas event, are about “understanding the latest and greatest things that are happening for the tissue and towels and the whole paper industry,” she said in the video.
The Miami convention has brought some 2,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and 200 senior decision makers and technical specialists to the sold-out convention center. Tissue delegates traveled here from places like Säo Paulo, Milan, Istanbul and Bangkok.
As such, Tissue World is touting this as the first international trade show to be staged at the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center after its nearly $627 million facelift. We’d suggest the Super Bowl of trade shows, Art Basel Miami Beach, was actually the first back into the venue in December, but why cry over semantics?
And if you do get weepy? This would be the place to do it for the next couple days.
