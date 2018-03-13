He ran over twin babies with his Mercedes, cops say. Here’s what his bloodwork said.

The suspect in February’s South Beach crash that put infant twins in critical condition now faces five DUI charges after a toxicology report revealed fentanyl in his blood.
Court records say Matthew Miller, 29, shouldn’t have been driving on Feb. 4 because his license was suspended and he faces a charge of knowingly driving without a license. But Miller’s toxicology report says he was rolling with controlled substance despropionyl fentanyl, and there’s a “presumptive positive” for cocaine.
That added three counts of DUI with bodily injury to another and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person to Miller’s original three counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. The South Daytona resident remains in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
Court records say Miller’s original $250,000 bond — to which Miller responded in court, “That’s crazy” — was increased Feb. 26 to at least $791,000.
Meanwhile, as reported by WPLG Channel 10, the 2-month old twins spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Jackson Health’s Holtz Children’s Hospital. The twins’ fathers, residents of Argentina, and a grandmother were walking their babies on the west side of Meridian Avenue the afternoon of Feb. 4.
They figured they’d be returning home soon. Miami Beach police say Miller swung his Mercedes-Benz out of the northbound lanes, across the southbound lanes and into all five people. The twins were in critical condition and police didn’t expect one to live.
A Miami Beach detective set up a Gofundme.com page to help the family with medical and lodging expenses.
