A driver struck three adults and two children walking in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Sebástian Ballestas For the Miami Herald
Miami Beach

Five pedestrians, including two infants, are struck by a car in South Beach

By David J. Neal And Carli Teproff

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 04, 2018 04:15 PM

A driver crashed his car into five pedestrians — three adults and two infants — in South Beach on Sunday afternoon, Miami Beach police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 18th Street and Meridian Avenue, two blocks north of Lincoln Road. All five pedestrians and the driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police initially said the “two children” were taken just as a precaution, but later said “two infants have now been listed in critical condition.”

A DUI investigation was conducted. Police said Sunday night no charges had yet been filed.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

