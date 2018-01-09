Naked man masturbates in front of boys in condo sauna, cops say. Police want to find him.

Two young boys were in the jacuzzi of a South Beach condo building when they say a naked man approached them, told them they had to be naked in order to be in there and then followed them into the sauna, where he began to masturbate, according to police.
On Tuesday, Miami Beach police asked for the community’s help in finding the man, who police say rubbed his leg against the leg of each boy. It was not clear how old the boys were.
The incident, which police are labeling a “lewd act in the presence of a child under 16,” happened between 6 and 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Continuum, 100 S. Pointe Drive.
One of the boys immediately told his father, who then called police. According to an incident report, the boy and his friend were in the jacuzzi when a man told them they had to be naked.
Never miss a local story.
The boys got up and went into the sauna.
“Victim 1 stated the male rubbed his leg against his leg and raised his leg towards the victim’s chest as the male continued masturbating,” the officer wrote in the report.
The man stopped when other people entered the sauna, according to the report.
Police then spoke to the second boy, who police said gave a similar account of what happened.
“Victim 2 states the male stated, ‘Are you guys going to put your pants down so I can see your penis?’” an officer wrote in the report.
He said the man also touched his leg and stretched his leg toward his chest.
The man is described as being 40s to mid-50s, weighing 180 to 200 pounds, having salt-and-pepper hair and having no facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments