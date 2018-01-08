More Videos

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Pause
2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 1:44

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor 1:56

Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor

Miami Beach mayor on the recent storm damage 2:00

Miami Beach mayor on the recent storm damage

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:53

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

Goran Dragic after Heat win over Jazz on Sunday 1:46

Goran Dragic after Heat win over Jazz on Sunday

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:44

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss

  • 2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

    Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners.

Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners. SaferRoadsUSA
Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners. SaferRoadsUSA

Miami Beach

Miami Beach commissioner wants to end red light camera program

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

January 08, 2018 06:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

Following the lead of other local governments, a Miami Beach commissioner wants to end the city’s red light camera program that slaps drivers with a $158 ticket if they’re photographed running a light.

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez announced her intention to propose ending the city’s month-to-month contract with Xerox State and Local Solutions in an email to residents Sunday, saying the $158 fines are an undue burden for the city’s working class and senior residents.

The Beach commission has discussed the issue a few times in the past couple of years and decided to maintain the cameras. Rosen Gonzalez, a candidate for the Congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, has supported ending the contract twice in the past but hasn’t convinced the majority of the commission to join her.

Now with a new mayor and two new commissioners, she believes she might have the votes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I am doing this because I believe that people make mistakes. Running a red light is a mistake, and the $158 fee cripples the working class and people living on fixed income,” she said. “I have senior citizens who cry to me about this, and I am hoping that the third time is the charm and we finally get rid of red light cameras on Miami Beach.”

krg
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Rosen Gonzalez said she will propose ending the contract at the Jan. 17 commission meeting. Miami Beach has a month-to-month agreement with Xerox State and Local Solutions to manage the city’s cameras.

Miami commissioners voted to end that city’s program in December, giving red light camera enforcement company American Traffic Solutions 60 days to wind down its operation, which manages dozens of cameras in Miami. That decision was criticized by traffic safety advocates and the police union.

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates has pointed to crash data to show that collisions have decreased at nearly all intersections with the cameras.

On the other hand, a study commissioned by the Chicago Tribune showed that while the number of t-bone collisions decreased modestly, the number of rear-end crashes increased.

Another Miami-Dade city recently bolstered its red light camera program. The city of Doral installed more cameras last summer as elected officials pointed to numbers showing the vast majority of violators did not receive a second violation.

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Pause
2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners 1:44

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor 1:56

Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor

Miami Beach mayor on the recent storm damage 2:00

Miami Beach mayor on the recent storm damage

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:53

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

Goran Dragic after Heat win over Jazz on Sunday 1:46

Goran Dragic after Heat win over Jazz on Sunday

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss 1:44

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss

  • Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

    Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue talks about the fire in the Winston Towers apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

View More Video