Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Miami Beach home

An abandoned house on Byron Avenue in Miami Beach went up in flames Tuesday night, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.
The two-story home at 8250 Byron Ave. was “fully engulfed” by the time firefighters arrived after 9 p.m, said Capt. Jorge Linares.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be investigated, Linares said. The home was boarded up.
It was not known whether the home had power, according to Linares.
Never miss a local story.
One firefighter was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to Miami Beach Fire.
Alert: MBFD on scene at 8250 Bryon Avenue after receiving calls of a fully engulfed abandoned building. Fire has been put out. @MiamiBeachPD escorting one of our firefighters with non-life threatening injuries to JMH Ryder Trauma who was injured while at the scene.— Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) January 3, 2018
Comments