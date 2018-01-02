Miami Beach firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire on Byron Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Miami Beach

Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Miami Beach home

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 02, 2018 10:09 PM

An abandoned house on Byron Avenue in Miami Beach went up in flames Tuesday night, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

The two-story home at 8250 Byron Ave. was “fully engulfed” by the time firefighters arrived after 9 p.m, said Capt. Jorge Linares.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be investigated, Linares said. The home was boarded up.

It was not known whether the home had power, according to Linares.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to Miami Beach Fire.

