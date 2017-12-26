Crowds gather around the stage as Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution kicks off at the Thompson Miami Beach Hotel in 2014.
Miami Beach

South Beach to welcome New Year’s Eve revelers with more trolleys, fireworks

By Howard Cohen

December 26, 2017

Miami Beach will extend its trolley service by two hours to accommodate bigger party-hearty crowds — both locals and tourists — on New Year’s Eve, the city said Tuesday.

On Sunday night, trolleys will continue to operate into the new year until 2 a.m. Monday.

“This year, we wanted to make sure the City of Miami Beach put its best foot forward in keeping our streets safe for the holiday,” City Manager Jimmy L. Morales said in a statement.

The expanded trolley hours are one nod to the holiday, which traditionally fills South Beach streets, hotels and restaurants with revelers. The city will also close Ocean Drive to regular vehicular traffic from Fifth to 14th streets on Saturday, Dec. 30, starting at 7 a.m., and will reopen the street at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

A fireworks show kicks off 2018 at midnight on New Year’s Eve between Fifth and 15th streets. Also, Española Way will host a public street party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday and feature a DJ and a big screen TV to watch the ball drop.

The events are free.

