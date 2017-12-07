After failed alcohol ban, are changes needed on Ocean Drive? Let us know.

More Videos

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Pause
Opening day of Art Basel 2017 1:29

Opening day of Art Basel 2017

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio 2:32

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 0:35

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 2:00

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind 1:57

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

  • Should alcohol sales on Ocean Drive stop at 2 a.m.?

    Tourists and residents give their opinions about Miami Beach's new alcohol legislations on Saturday, July 23, 2017. The city is considering cutting off alcohol at Ocean Drive clubs after 2 a.m.

Tourists and residents give their opinions about Miami Beach's new alcohol legislations on Saturday, July 23, 2017. The city is considering cutting off alcohol at Ocean Drive clubs after 2 a.m. Matias J. Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com
Tourists and residents give their opinions about Miami Beach's new alcohol legislations on Saturday, July 23, 2017. The city is considering cutting off alcohol at Ocean Drive clubs after 2 a.m. Matias J. Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach

After failed alcohol ban, are changes needed on Ocean Drive? Let us know.

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED December 06, 2017 10:39 AM

The Ocean Drive debate is not over as far as the Beach’s elected officials are concerned.

In the wake of a failed referendum to roll back hours of alcohol sales, newly-minted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and the City Commission still want to discuss how to “clean up” the popular tourist street that is home to several cafes and bars. Across the community, there is no strong consensus on what exactly is wrong with Ocean Drive, other than the general fear the beachside promenade is devolving into a Bourbon-Street-style party central rife with drunken debauchery.

There is one specific common thread. Many elected officials and business owners agree they want to attract more locals to the area that is now mostly a haven for tourists.

Businesses want to allow a previous Ocean Drive plan to unfold, which includes more police on the street and a revitalized business association that works with the city to promote resident-centric activities in Lummus Park. Police and city officials believe tweaking enforcement of noise restrictions, lighting and the arrangement of sidewalk cafe tables will help crowd control. The city is expected to experiment with the flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Ocean Drive, as it did last weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We want to hear from you. What do you think? Does Ocean Drive have problems?

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Pause
Opening day of Art Basel 2017 1:29

Opening day of Art Basel 2017

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio 2:32

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 0:35

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 2:00

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind 1:57

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:43

A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

  • Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

    Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court.

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

View More Video