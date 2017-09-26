Roof fire at a South Beach market blazes for hours and detours traffic

A roof fire at a South Beach market blazed from from pre-dawn to mid-morning on Tuesday, halting traffic on Washington Avenue.
As of 9:45 a.m., Miami Beach Fire Rescue were still telling drivers to avoid 1500 block of Washington Avenue while they continued dealing with the blaze at Vemar Market, 1553 Washington Ave.
Fire broke out in this corner store/market @ 6:45a. @MiamiBeachFire pulled out due to possible roof collapse, fighting from ladders & ground pic.twitter.com/VzqurGo2JV— Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) September 26, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments