Roof fire at a South Beach market blazes for hours and detours traffic

5:17 Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach Pause

1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks

0:55 Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

2:11 Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout

1:24 FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

0:43 NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium

0:57 Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating lots of money

2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria