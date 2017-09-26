Miami Beach

September 26, 2017 9:53 AM

Roof fire at a South Beach market blazes for hours and detours traffic

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A roof fire at a South Beach market blazed from from pre-dawn to mid-morning on Tuesday, halting traffic on Washington Avenue.

As of 9:45 a.m., Miami Beach Fire Rescue were still telling drivers to avoid 1500 block of Washington Avenue while they continued dealing with the blaze at Vemar Market, 1553 Washington Ave.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Miami Beach

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach 5:17

Timelapse shows Hurricane Irma making its way through Miami Beach

Pause
City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 1:23

City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 2:11

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout

FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus 1:24

FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium 0:43

NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating lots of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating lots of money

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:32

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 1:36

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

  • Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid

    Commissioner Michael Grieco announces his complete withdrawal from the commission race on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid

View more video

Miami Beach