She put the child in the Lyft. Before she came back, the Lyft left with baby on board

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 1:13 PM

A Lyft driver zoomed off with a mother’s 2-year-old child in the back seat Wednesday morning, Miami police said.

Police believe the driver thought he was obeying the mother’s orders.

That’s the conclusion reached after an episode set in one of the most picturesque parts of Miami-Dade County, but throwing a mother into a deep circle of parental Hades for a little while.

According to Miami police officer Christopher Bess, the mother told investigators she was loading up the Lyft car in the 1100 block of Northeast 86th Street, when she realized she didn’t have the car seat for her 2-year-old (by the way, it is National Child Passenger Safety Week). Before going back inside to get the seat, she said she’d told the driver she was going to Happy Kids Preschool Center in Miami Beach and to wait while she got the car seat.

She came out to nothing but nightmare. No car, no kid. She called police.

Meanwhile, Miami police officer Christopher Bess said, whether the driver heard or understood only the part about the daycare, he dutifully did what he thought the mother wanted. He drove across the 79th Street Causeway and dropped the child off at Happy Kids Preschool Center, 7134 Byron Ave.

That’s where Miami police found the child, uninjured. No one will be charged.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

