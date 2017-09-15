The crowd watches The New World Symphony as it presents it's first Wallcast of a live performance broadcast on a 7,000 square foot wall on the buildings facade, Jan. 28, 2011 on Miami Beach.
Miami Beach

Post-Irma wallcast planned on Miami Beach with free water and fruit

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 12:09 PM

With Hurricane Irma recovery efforts drawing to a close in Miami-Dade, the New World Symphony has a free, Saturday night activity to take minds off the downed trees and powerless houses across the country.

The Miami Beach-based symphony is hosting a free wallcast performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Whole Foods will give out free fruit, and Thierry’s will hand out free bottled water.

The (air conditioned) lobby of the Symphony building, located at 500 17th St., will be open so residents can charge their devices and use the free WiFi.

