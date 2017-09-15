Post-Irma wallcast planned on Miami Beach with free water and fruit

With Hurricane Irma recovery efforts drawing to a close in Miami-Dade, the New World Symphony has a free, Saturday night activity to take minds off the downed trees and powerless houses across the country.
The Miami Beach-based symphony is hosting a free wallcast performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Whole Foods will give out free fruit, and Thierry’s will hand out free bottled water.
The (air conditioned) lobby of the Symphony building, located at 500 17th St., will be open so residents can charge their devices and use the free WiFi.
Comments