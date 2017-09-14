Come on in: Some Miami art museums already re-opened

When the debris clears, Hurricane Irma will likely be a compelling topic for Miami artists. Thankfully, they’ll have plenty of places to showcase the work. Local museums generally fared well.

That was the case at bayfront Peréz Art Museum Miami, which escaped damage, said spokeswoman Alexa Ferra via email.

“PAMM sustained no damage to the building, and suffered no flooding. The roof held well, and there was no problem with the hurricane-resistant windows. Surge from Biscayne Bay did not reach the building, even at high tide,” she wrote. “The hanging gardens held well structurally, and only weakened plants in the hanging gardens were lost, and will easily be replaced. The exterior sculptures and interior artwork are fine.”

Power remained on throughout the storm, and all artworks are fine.

The museum reopened Thursday.

Here’s the story at other South Florida arts institutions:

▪ The Bakehouse, Wynwood: Power returned Wednesday, reports director Bibi Baylora. Facilities are set to reopen Monday.

▪ The Bass, Miami Beach: "While Miami Beach and The Bass were spared the worst, the museum is in the process of assessing the extent of Irma’s impact," said director Silvia Karman Cubiñá via an emailed statement. The Bass previously announced it would reopen after renovations on Oct. 1.

▪ Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Florida International University: “We sustained no damage to the museum nor to the sculpture park,” says director Jordana Pomeroy. The museum reopens to the public Tuesday.

▪ Institute of Contemporary Art - Miami: No damage was reported in the museum’s new Design District quarters, which are still set to open to the public on Dec. 1, according to a spokesman.

▪ Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, Coral Gables: The campus remains closed until Monday, when staff can reenter the building, said director Jill Deupi. But reports from campus police are positive, and the museum expects to reopen Tuesday.

▪ Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood: “No damage. All systems go,” reported director Katherine Hinds via email. The collection is on track to open for the season as planned on Oct. 25.

▪ Museum of Contemporary Art - North Miami: MOCA is tentatively slated to reopen Monday, according to a spokeswoman. A previously scheduled reception for the exhibit of work by Edouard Duval-Carrie will be rescheduled.

▪ Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach: The museum was relatively unscathed, reports spokesman Scott Benarde, and plans to reopen at noon Friday.

▪ NSU Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale: “In perfect shape,” reports director Bonnie Clearwater. It hoped to reopen Saturday.

Rubell Family Collection, Wynwood: All is safe and secure, with no damage, according to spokesman Juan Roselione-Valadez. The collection will open as previously planned on Dec. 6.

▪ Wynwood Walls: From spokeswoman Monica Quinonez: “Fortunately the walls sustained mostly cosmetic damage during the storm. We are still assessing the situation and looking forward to open our doors as soon as possible for the Wynwood Walls as well as Wynwood Kitchen and Bar.Joey’s Italian Café is open as of yesterday, for lunch and dinner service and on behalf of the Goldman family and Goldman properties are doing complimentary hot lunch for uniformed first responders.”

Jane Wooldridge