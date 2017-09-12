Miami-Dade health department: Stay out of ocean at beach — it may be dirty

Even if the water at Miami-Dade’s beaches looks picture-perfect turquoise, health officials are warning beachgoers not to go swimming because it may be dirty in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
“Due to the potential effects on water quality related to the recent severe weather, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a precautionary beach advisory for all public beaches in Miami-Dade County,” read an announcement. “At this time, swimming is not recommended.”
Water quality will be tested at the beaches. Until results show the water is okay for swimming, health officials say people should assume that contact with the ocean may pose an increased risk of disease. There may also be debris under water that’s not visible above the surface.
.@HealthyFla advises residents not to swim in our beaches. Stay tuned for updates.— Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) September 12, 2017
