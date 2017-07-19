KRT
Man might wind up wearing orange for impersonating men in uniform

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

George Lopez didn’t get accused in U.S. District Court in Miami of misrepresenting himself as the comedian who shares his name, but rather as one of a few good men. And, a Coast Guard officer, if not a gentleman.

Lopez, a 46-year-old Bay Harbor Islands resident, faces two counts of impersonating a federal officer. The Criminal Docket for his case says Lopez also has answered to “Master Lo,” “Ray Lo,” “Israel Lo, Master Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps,” and “Lt. Jenna Lee, U.S. Coast Guard” with an e-mail address “Jennalee463@yahoo.com.”

Under those last two aliases, the Justice Dept. alleges, Lopez conned items of value from someone who thought he could help her join the military.

Lopez’s only previous dealing with the law in Florida involved a disorderly conduct charge in 2014. Lopez went into a pre-trial diversion program.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

