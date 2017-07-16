Four people, including an infant, injured after Jeep crashes into group in Miami Beach

A Jeep plowed into a Miami Beach group of six in Sunday’s first minutes, sending four people to the hospital. One of the four was an infant.

Miami Beach police say wet road conditions might have contributed to the driver losing control as she headed north on Collins Avenue beyond 67th Street around 12:05 a.m. Of the five people, two adults and an infant went to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries police described as “serious but not life threatening.” Another person with minor injuries went to Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Jeep driver stayed at the crash scene. No arrests have been made, although the accident is still being investigated.