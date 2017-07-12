In October 2016, a broken water main in Miami Beach filled 41st Street with water, affecting traffic.
In October 2016, a broken water main in Miami Beach filled 41st Street with water, affecting traffic. City of Miami Beach
In October 2016, a broken water main in Miami Beach filled 41st Street with water, affecting traffic. City of Miami Beach

Miami Beach

July 12, 2017 10:35 PM

Water main work will shut down part of Prairie Avenue in Miami Beach for a few days

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

What was supposed to be an overnight inconvenience will now likely last a few days as crews work to install a water main on Prairie Avenue in Miami Beach.

Prairie Avenue between 31st and 34th streets remains shut down, according to an email alert sent out by the city Wednesday evening.

“We are hoping to reopen the road by the end of the week,” reads the statement.

The closure was announced Tuesday when workers had to dig a trench to install a water main, and the trench had to be wider than anticipated. Contractors have been working on the central Bayshore neighborhood’s underground water pipes since April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP 39:44

Miami Beach commissioners discuss Urban Beach Week with NAACP
Miami Beach mayor speaks out on Urban Beach Weekend 1:45

Miami Beach mayor speaks out on Urban Beach Weekend
Video captures aftermath of police-involved shooting on Miami Beach 1:28

Video captures aftermath of police-involved shooting on Miami Beach

View More Video