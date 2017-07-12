Water main work will shut down part of Prairie Avenue in Miami Beach for a few days

What was supposed to be an overnight inconvenience will now likely last a few days as crews work to install a water main on Prairie Avenue in Miami Beach.
Prairie Avenue between 31st and 34th streets remains shut down, according to an email alert sent out by the city Wednesday evening.
“We are hoping to reopen the road by the end of the week,” reads the statement.
The closure was announced Tuesday when workers had to dig a trench to install a water main, and the trench had to be wider than anticipated. Contractors have been working on the central Bayshore neighborhood’s underground water pipes since April.
