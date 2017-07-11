Road closing overnight in Miami Beach for emergency construction

Drivers on Miami Beach can expect another traffic inconvenience Tuesday night as construction crews shut down Prairie Avenue between 31st and 34th streets.
Workers had to dig a wider-than-expected trench to install a water main, prompting the closure.
“This closure will take place overnight and the road will reopen when it is safe for re-entry,” reads an alert sent out by the city around 5 p.m. Tuesday. “Any local residents needing access to this block must follow detour signs and enter through 31st Street.”
Crews have been in the central Bayshore neighborhood since April upgrading the area’s underground water pipes.
Comments