Two injured by gunshot, one person beaten in Miami Beach fight; two arrested

Two people were arrested Friday after an early-morning fight on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach that resulted in two people receiving gunshot injuries. A third victim was beaten.
The victims were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital and at least two were released.
The incident started about 4:40 a.m. in front of 1437 Washington Ave. when two groups of people passing on the sidewalk got into a fight, according to a Miami Beach police report.
One man got a gun out of his car and shot at the ground, shouting “I got something for you.” Bullet fragments struck Erick Molina, 42, and Felany Molina, 18, of Miami Beach in the leg. Police identified the shooter as Aleksander Ilic, 35, of Pearland, Texas.
A second man, Marko Jovicic, punched a third victim, John Carillo, 25, then kicked him in the face and body when he fell, police said. When Erick Molina tried to intervene, Jovicic hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground, according to the report.
Jovicic, Ilic and two women fled in their Jeep, police said, but the men were later arrested nearby. Ilic was arrested on a charge of felony assault with a gun. Jovicic, 26, of Hollywood, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.
The Molinas were treated and released, according to the report. Carillo, 25, of Gainesville, was also taken to the hospital, with what may have been a fractured cheekbone, but police did not release information about his condition.
Police closed both directions of traffic on Washington Avenue at 14th Street during the investigation.
Comments