July 06, 2017 11:37 PM

South Beach man barricades himself in apartment after threatening to shoot cops

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

A man in South Beach threatened to shoot police who were responding to a domestic battery call Thursday night, inciting a large police presence a block away from City Hall.

Police were called to the 14-story apartment building at 1830 Meridian Avenue at 9:37 p.m. for a domestic battery. When cops arrived, they met the victim in a hallway. The man accused of the battery refused to leave the apartment and told police he’d shoot any officers who entered, according to police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Now, the SWAT team is onsite. The man remains barricaded in the apartment. The 1800 block of Meridian is blocked off.

