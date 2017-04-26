How did a cat end up with a dart lodged in its head? Police are stumped

Miami Beach officers are investigating after a cat was found in an alley Wednesday morning with appeared to be a dart lodged into its head and neck.
“We are investigating to determine the cause of these very unfortunate injuries,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police.
Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone spotted the beige cat in the 800 block of Collins Court in South Beach. The cat was bleeding and had what looked like a dart protruding from its head.
The cat was taken to a nearby veterinarian, where it had to be put to sleep because of its injuries, according to police.
This comes a little more than two weeks after a dog was found badly beaten inside a Miami Beach Publix parking garage. The nearly 8-pound Yorkshire Terrier later died at the animal hospital after suffering at least seven broken ribs and other injuries. Sigman Hernandez later told police that slapped and possibly choked the dog because it committed in his car.
Hernandez, 40, of Miami, faces felony charges including animal cruelty.
Anyone with information on how the cat may have been injured is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
