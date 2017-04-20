Lane closures begin on North Beach streets for drainage upgrades

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun construction to improve drainage along two main streets in northwest Miami Beach.
Sections of 71st Street and Normandy Drive that run along Normandy Isle will get new curbs, gutters, driveways and sidewalks as part of the $100,000 project. The work will be done between Rue Bordeaux and Trouville Esplanade.
The project is expected to be completed in July.
One lane on each street will be closed during these days and times:
▪ 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays and weekends.
▪ 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights.
▪ 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., Friday and Saturday nights.
