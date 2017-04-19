$146,000 of loot stolen from a Hibiscus Island house

On the island once inhabited by Capone, a gang of three hit a house for $146,000 over the winter, Miami Beach police say.
But police think they’ve caught the trio on video.
The South Hibiscus Drive’s resident recalled locking her doors and windows before leaving for her morning workout on Jan. 20, but hadn’t put on the alarm. She came home to a pried open kitchen window, pillaged bedroom and apparently ineffective wall safes forced open.
Gone were a $30,000 Audemar Piguet watch; a $30,000 rose gold women’s Rolex Daytona watch; a $25,000 woman’s wedding ring; an $8,000 men’s steel Deep Sea Rolex; an $8,000 black Men’s Deep Sea Rolex; an $8,000 women’s diamond ring with a black heart; an $8,000 women’s white diamond ring; an $8,000 woman’s diamond ring gold band; $8,000 chandelier style women’s earrings; a $5,000 woman’s black diamond ring; a $5,000 woman’s red diamond ring; a $2,500 white gold man’s wedding band; a $2,000 black diamond bracelet; a $2,000 white diamond bracelet; and a $1,000 plain white gold bracelet.
A witness told police he saw a man, later caught on video, pacing back and forth in front of the house earlier. That suspect has what appears to be a tattoo on his right calf. The witness also saw a second man lapping the block on a motorcycle. Surveillance video observes the threesome skulking about before the heist.
Anyone with information on this can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), text 237674; or go to the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
