Bruder, Reid reelected to new four-year terms on Bay Harbor Islands town council

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach Pause

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle

0:39 Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

1:03 A pair of brazen crooks use power tools to break into Miami apartment

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:10 Meet Miami's bilingual pot bellied pig and Cuban rafter iguana