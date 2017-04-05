Bruder, Reid reelected to new four-year terms on Bay Harbor Islands town council

Bay Harbor Islands current Vice Mayor Stephanie Bruder and Councilwoman Kelly Reid have been reelected to serve new four-year terms on the town council.
Bruder, a resident for over 20 years, received 518 votes; Reid got 434 votes; and Bruder’s campaign partner, two-year resident Rogerio Santana, got 413 votes in the April 4 election.
“I’m very happy, and I feel like it’s a victory for the people of Bay Harbor Islands,” said Reid, an 18-year resident. “I was hoping for a high turnout, and I felt a lot of support from the people in the community. They have spoken, and I look forward to serving another four years.”
Reid also said she and the council will continue to work on ways to improve the city’s safety and residents’ involvement.
“The council is working on ways to make the pedestrian path safer and working to have more programs for the kids and seniors in the community center,” she said.
Reid said that though she owed her victory to the residents who supported her, she looks forward to representing everyone.
“Thank you to all the residents who voted for me,” Reid said. “I am available, and I want to represent all the people who voted for me and the ones who didn’t, all the same. I want to continue to be their voice.”
Bruder and Santana did not return calls requesting comment.
Bruder, whose rotation as vice mayor will end, and Reid will be sworn into their council seats at the annual organizational meeting on April 19.
