Police say he robbed a bank and handed out the money. Trial depended on a mental test

Enrique Antonio Gámez, the man accused of robbing a bank in Miami and then giving away the loot to a crowd that gathered around him in Miami Beach, is competent to stand trial, according to federal court records.
Two doctors who gave him a mental evaluation concluded he is “competent,” Gámez attorney Robert M. Erickson wrote in a motion last week
READ MORE: Kidnapped driver streams bank robbery
Gámez is scheduled to make a pre-trial appearance in court on Monday to hear the charges against him.
READ MORE: Man who robbed bank is charged, FBI says
The case drew wide media attention when it unfolded Jan. 9 on busy Ocean Drive in South Beach. A photo published that day shows a man standing atop the trunk of a car throwing money at a crowd around him.
Gámez, 35, was arrested during the episode in South Beach after he was accused of throwing $11,000 into the air as the crowd gathered around him.
Gámez also is accused of kidnapping a Lyft driver and then robbing a bank in the Brickell financial district south of downtown Miami. Then police said he had the driver take him to South Beach.
Gámez has been in detention since his arrest after a magistrate judge denied him bail and ordered his mental evaluation.
According to initial reports, Gámez was upset about allegations that Russia had meddled in the U.S. 2016 election.
Comments