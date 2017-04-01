Poop free (or free enough) again: Health Department lifts swimming advisory

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach Pause

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

0:46 UM safety Sheldrick Redwine on his position change

5:38 Lawsuit filed in case of famous shark filmmaker

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery