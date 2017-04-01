Poop free (or free enough) again: Health Department lifts swimming advisory

The poop count’s low enough for people to resume swimming off South Pointe in South Beach, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon as it lifted a Swimming Advisory.
The Health Department issued the advisory against swimming in the waters off “First Street in the most southern portion of Miami Beach,” after they tested as having too much enterococci for federal and Florida standards for recreational waters. Swimming in water tainted with the bacteria, which occurs naturally in animals’ intestines, increases the chances of swimmers getting sick.
As the advisory explained, “The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.”
