Here’s what you need to know about traffic during Sunday’s South Beach Triathlon

The South Beach Triathlon, now in its 10th year, will put 2,500 hard-bodied — or, at the very least, ambitious — participants on the streets of Miami and Miami Beach and in the ocean on Sunday morning. Almost half will descend here from more than 30 states and 29 countries, according to organizers.
What this means for you, of course, is traffic and street closings.
The triathlon begins at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in Miami Beach as participants travel west on the MacArthur Causeway to the Biscayne Boulevard exit. From there, the course takes in North Bayshore Drive, Northeast 15th Street, Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 36th Street. The Julia Tuttle Causeway and the I-395 ramp, among other streets, are part of the course.
Traffic will be able to cross but on an intermittent basis.
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ The street closures begin at 6 a.m.
▪ Northeast 36th Street will be closed eastbound from Northeast Second Avenue. The adjacent streets south and north of Northeast 36th Street will be open.
▪ Northeast Second Avenue will be closed from Northeast 15th Street to Northeast 51st Street.
▪ Northeast 15th Street will be closed from Northeast Second Avenue to North Bayshore Drive.
▪ Miami-Dade Transit buses that normally travel along Northeast Second Avenue will be re-routed.
Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the vicinity.
Streets will re-open to traffic at approximately 11 a.m.
The event benefits Save the Children, an international youth relief organization.
The South Beach Triathlon consists of two courses, the International course and the Classic course. The International course includes a .93-mile swim, a 24.25-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile run. The Classic course includes a .5-mile swim, a 20.7-mile bike ride and a 4-mile run.
