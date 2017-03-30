Construction worker falls off scaffolding of Miami Beach highrise

A man working on the seventh floor of a Miami Beach condominum fell off the scaffolding, according to police.
The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at L´Excellence, 5757 Collins Ave. The worker fell one floor, according to Local 10 News.
The man, who Local 10 News identified as Jorge Cabada, an employee of GC Construction, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said.
Miami Beach detectives and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments