Three residents compete for two council seats in Bay Harbor Islands

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court Pause

2:22 Police investigating hit-and-run in South Beach

0:39 Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:14 How to make the most our of your Miami Open experience

1:04 Supporters of Orlando state attorney rally in Tallahassee

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival