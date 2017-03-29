Someone in a red Mustang fired a gun into the air, cops say. But who?

Three people are being detained after Miami Beach police received a 911 call reporting that someone in a red Mustang fired a gun into the air.
A call came in at about 6:30 p.m. to report that a gun had been discharged near 41st Street and Indian Creek Drive.
Police soon found a car matching the description near Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, said Ernesto Rodriguez, a department spokesman.
The three people in the car were detained and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department for questioning. A gun was found in the car, police say.
There were no reported injuries, according to police.
