Hundreds attend first Youth Music Festival for young performers in Miami Beach

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida Pause

2:38 Details of fatal boat crash involving Marlins' Jose Fernandez

0:59 Jose Fernandez Tribute

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

0:35 Fan reacts the news of Marlins pitcher's death

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

0:37 Video shows marine officers towing José Fernández’s boat

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades