March 23, 2017 12:54 PM

Mid-Miami Beach portion of Collins Avenue shut down for police pursuit of armed suspect

By David J. Neal

Miami Beach drivers should avoid Collins Avenue and its southbound sister Indian Creek Drive from 41st through 46th Streets as police are in pursuit of an armed suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

