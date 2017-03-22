Miami Beach police investigating two officers photographed sleeping on the job

The Miami Beach police department has opened an internal affairs investigation into two officers who were photographed asleep in a squad car.
The Miami New Times first reported the investigation Wednesday after it received an email with the picture from an anonymous photographer. After the New Times shared the photo with Beach police, the department opened an investigation.
“This matter was brought to our attention this morning and is being taken very seriously,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez in a statement. “As such, the Chief has instructed Internal Affairs to investigate.”
The tipster told the New Times he took the picture of the two officers in the photo, Grettel Monge and Pedro Gonzalez, around 4:30 a.m. near the sand in South Beach a couple of weeks ago. The photographer said it was a “nightly occurrence on the Beach.”
The police department declined to provide the photograph to the Herald because it is part of an open Internal Affairs investigation.
Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech
