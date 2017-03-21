They asked him for directions. He says his help cost him $160,000 in jewelry

A Miami man says armed robbers stole $160,000 worth of jewelry from him on South Beach.
Leonard Lopez told Miami Beach police a pair of criminals forced him at gunpoint to give up a $100,000 platinum chain with white diamonds and yellow canary diamonds, a rose gold Audemars Piguet watch Lopez valued at $50,000, a $10,000 white gold ring with diamonds, and his wallet with $300, credit cards and identification.
Lopez said as he strolled south on Drexel Avenue at 15th Street after 2 a.m. Tuesday, a dark blue, late-model Toyota Camry pulled up next to him. The passenger, a bearded man in his late 20s with dreadlocks and all-black attire, asked for directions to the Mokai Lounge. Lopez said he supplied directions to the club over on 23rd Street, but the man insisted Lopez come over and enter the address on his phone.
That’s when Lopez said he noticed the semi-automatic handgun in the man’s left hand. The man’s right hand grabbed Lopez’s chain and yanked Lopez toward the car with a demand: “Give me all your s---.”
Lopez did. The car, driven by another man, sped north on Drexel.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
