Man robbed at gunpoint in Miami Beach. Police say rims in his Lexus may be the motive

Three men robbed a security guard in Miami Beach — and police say rims in the backseat of his Lexus may have been the motive.
The robbery happened at about 10 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 2100 block of Collins Avenue.
Police say Lazaro Perea Suarez, a security guard for Collins Park, was patrolling on foot near the park’s museum when three men approached him, pointed a gun and demanded his belongings.
Suarez told police that there was one man in front of him, another behind him, who pointed a gun at his neck and demanded money and a third man, who stood next to him.
“Mr. Suarez quickly gave up his cell phone (iPhone7 black) in hopes that the suspects would leave him alone,” an officer wrote in an incident report.
One of the men hit Suarez in the face, while other looked in his car, according to the report. Suarez had rims in his backseat.
Suarez turned abruptly, police said, and knocked the gun out of the robber’s hand. There was a brief struggle, and the robber was able to get his gun back.
The men then took off running and left in a white four-door sedan.
Surveillance cameras captured three men near a car, who then leave, come back and take off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
