Venetian Causeway repairs to close east drawbridge to marine traffic

Driver alert: More repairs to the aging Venetian Causeway could cause delays next week.
Between Feb. 27 and March 4, workers plan to regrade a bike lane on the east drawbridge, blocking boat traffic under the bridge. One lane on the bridge will also be closed, but traffic will continue to flow in both directions, county transportation officials said in a statement.
Repairs to the 90-year-old causeway, including two east and west moveable bascule bridges that connect 12 fixed bridges, have been ongoing since 2015, aggravating motorists and residents. The causeway crosses 11 man-made islands to Miami Beach and years of wear and tear had left the bascule bridges weak and prone to getting stuck.
Last year, the county completed more than $12 million of repairs on the west bridge. Much of the work on the east bridge, expected to cost about $2 million, was completed in December.
County and state transportation officials are also nearing the end of a three-year study to address upgrades needed for the entire causeway. The study should be finished this year.
Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich
Comments