Two post offices in South Beach and Brickell may relocate

The Postal Service will hold two public meetings to discuss the possible relocation of post offices in South Beach and Brickell.
USPS leases space for the locations at 1661 West Ave. and 1101 Brickell Ave. It appears the landlords might not want to renew the leases, so now the Postal Service is looking for public input on where to go.
In the case of the South Beach location, which is named after Miami Beach pioneer Carl Fisher, spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly said locals were informed at an initial public meeting in November that the property owner did not want to renew the lease.
Representatives from land owner Epicure Market declined to comment because the company is still in discussions with the Postal Service on a lease.
The Carl Fisher Branch meeting will be at 4 p.m. Feb.16 in the post office lobby. The Brickell location will hold its meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 17, also in the lobby.
Representatives from the Postal Service will be present to share information and answer questions.
According to letters sent to the mayors of Miami and Miami Beach, the process involves finding a suitable new location, preparing it for use as a post office and moving the retail operation.
“The Postal Service would continue retail postal functions at the current site until the new post office is up and running,” according to the letter.
