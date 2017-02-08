Miami Beach naming South Pointe fountain after former deputy police chief Mark Overton

The fountain in the public park at the southern tip of South Beach will be named after Mark Overton, the city’s late former deputy police chief .
Overton, a career law enforcement figure who was the chief in Bal Harbour when he died last year, is fondly remembered by many in the Beach. He lived in the South of Fifth neighborhood and was well-regarded during his two years as deputy chief. On Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously voted to honor his memory by placing a plaque on the fountain in South Pointe Park.
“Chief Overton will always be remembered and beloved in our community. He was a professional who showcased the very finest values of our Department — a man of honor, integrity and dedication,” Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates said. “He loved South Pointe Park, and placing his memorial there is an ideal tribute to his memory.”
Overton died Nov. 3 after months in a coma following a heart attack he suffered in July.
He joined his hometown police force in the Beach in 2012 after spending 28 years ascending through the Hialeah Police Department, where he became chief. He spent the last two of his 32-year career as the chief in Bal Harbour, where he initiated an internal investigation that uncovered a corrupt sting operation that cops were using as a cash enterprise.
Through his career, he received many accolades and developed a strong connection to the communities where he worked and lived.
“We loved Mark so much,” said resident Carla Probus.
Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech
