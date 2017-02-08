The Venetian bridge is stuck again.
The causeway’s east bridge is closed in both directions Wednesday morning because of a malfunction.
This is the fourth time the recently repaired bridge has malfunctioned. On Tuesday afternoon, the bridge got stuck in the open position.
The Venetian connects Miami Beach to 17th Street in Miami.
The county closed the drawbridge from mid-November through late December for a $2-million repair job that included work on brakes, motors, switches and wiring. During that time, the bridge was temporarily reopened for Art Basel and for Christmas and Hanukkah weekend.
#Traffic: The Venetian Cswy East Bridge EB and WB is closed due to malfunction. Please seek alt route— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 8, 2017
Comments