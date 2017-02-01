Miami Beach

February 1, 2017 5:27 PM

Bad tweets: No immigration checkpoints in Miami or Miami Beach

By Joey Flechas and Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

If you are seeing tweets about immigration checkpoints in Miami and Miami Beach, they are not true.

Reporters and officials have confirmed there are no checkpoints in the Miami area. Miami Beach Police tweeted that they spoke with the Department of Homeland Security and there is no immigration activity in the city.

Additionally, reports of another checkpoint in Miami are unsubstantiated. Reporters from multiple news outlets drove by and confirmed no activity.

The image that accompanied the false tweets was actually taken in 2014 in Arizona.

Joey Flechas: 305-376-3602, @joeflech

Related content

Miami Beach

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos