Bad tweets: No immigration checkpoints in Miami or Miami Beach

If you are seeing tweets about immigration checkpoints in Miami and Miami Beach, they are not true.
Reporters and officials have confirmed there are no checkpoints in the Miami area. Miami Beach Police tweeted that they spoke with the Department of Homeland Security and there is no immigration activity in the city.
Contrary to rumors being shared, MBPD has confirmed with @DHSgov that there is NO immigration operation currently underway in Miami Beach.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 1, 2017
Additionally, reports of another checkpoint in Miami are unsubstantiated. Reporters from multiple news outlets drove by and confirmed no activity.
My drive to find these mythical ICE checkpoints turned up nothing. Unless I hear otherwise, going to assume this is out-of-control rumor— Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) February 1, 2017
@cjpmiami just drove by Biscayne and 56th. I see nothing.— Wilson Sayre (@WilsonSayre) February 1, 2017
The image that accompanied the false tweets was actually taken in 2014 in Arizona.
