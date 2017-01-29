Driver in stolen car slams into bus in South Beach, then takes off running, police say

A driver in a stolen car refused to stop for officers, slammed into a bus and then took off running early Sunday evening, according to Miami beach police.
It all started at about 5:20 p.m. when officers spotted a car at Fifth Street and Ocean Drive that was stolen, according to a license plate reader.
The officers tried to stop the car, but once they got out of their police cruiser, the driver of the stolen car drove off northbound on Ocean Drive toward Sixth Street and then turned west.
At Seventh Street and Washington Avenue the car hit a public bus. At least one other car was involved in the crash, police said.
The driver then took off running and police followed. The suspect was taken into custody near Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
Two women were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Carli Teproff
