The visitor was using his phone near the ocean. Four robbers ended that

1:31 Surveillance video captures I-95 police shooting Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

2:36 Miami-Dade police arrest 2 persons involved in the MLK Day shooting where 8 people were shot

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:55 Miami Hurricanes warm up prior to Wednesday's game with Boston College

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:06 What to do when you meet a python