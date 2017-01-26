The visitor was using his phone near the ocean. Four robbers ended that

A Miami Beach tourist never saw the gun his muggers claimed to have. And the tourist told police the overnight darkness prevented identification.
But with a video and the public’s help, Miami Beach police hope to track down the quartet that robbed the tourist of an iPhone 6, Jordan brand hoodie, Casio G-Shock watch and $105 cash on Tuesday.
Police released a video that showed the suspected foursome strolling east on 11th Street at 1 a.m. Tuesday just before the robbery. The tourist, in town from Vancouver, told police he was sitting near the ocean using his phone when the four rolled up on him. The victim said one robber claimed to have a gun.
After they took the possessions, the robbers ran toward Ocean Drive. The tourist returned to his Collins Avenue hotel then reported the robbery to police.
The video shows one young man in a leather jacket, one young man in what appears to be a sailors jacket, one young man with a beard and a hoodie bearing the word “BEAST;” and, bringing up the rear, a portly fellow in a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or go to the website.
