Photo gallery: Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach | Sun., Jan. 15, 2017

Ellie Ruble's dog Angie gets into character during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Crowds gather for Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Jenna Beth Smith stays cool under a parasol as she helps with the LA Boudoir booth during Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Chris Ruble and "Carly" await their chance to perform during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Ellie Ruble and Angie the dog await their chance to perform during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Frank Lopez and Chi Chi await their chance to perform during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Nala, owned by Rebeca Pouchet of South Miami, gets in character for the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
A crowd gathers to watch the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
A crowd gathers to watch the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Nala, owned by Rebeca Pouchet of South Miami, gets into character during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Folks check out some vintage cars during Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Judith Sultan, center, of Paris, France has her picture taken with Tim Irwin, left, of the Fantasy Theater Factory and Jenna Beth Smith at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Sandy Limmix of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes a picture of Ralph Haga with the Fantasy Theater Factory's Shirley Temples at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Debby Dawson, left, and her daughter Peach Martine show off their dog Wolf during the dog show at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Susan Neuman of Biscayne Gardens checks out some artwork at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
10-year-old Italian Greyhound Sofi dances for a treat from owner Susan Barnes at Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
